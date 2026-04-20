'Kept getting similar roles': Why Anurag Kashyap took acting break

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his decision to take a break from acting. The 53-year-old director revealed that he was being typecast and repeatedly offered similar roles, which prompted him to step away from the screen for a while. He recently made his Telugu debut with Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur .

Typecasting Getting typecast in similar roles In an interview with HT City, Kashyap said, "People tend to see you in a certain way, and you keep getting similar roles." "Over time, the offers felt like 'different versions of the same character.'" "It's not about whether those roles are good or bad, but that they don't challenge you anymore."

Career pause On stepping back and returning to acting Kashyap's decision to step back from acting was a result of creative stagnation. He consciously turned down projects that didn't challenge him. "I didn't want to keep doing something just because it was coming to me. There has to be a reason beyond just being visible," he said. His return was fueled by a desire for fresh roles that defy the image he's been associated with.

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Reinvention Kashyap on the importance of reinvention in cinema Kashyap also shared his views on survival and reinvention in the industry. "In my journey, I've seen all kinds of waves... Nothing is permanent, not trends, not perceptions. Every Friday is new." "And maybe that's why you have to keep reinventing yourself as well, because if you don't, you just get stuck in one version of yourself," he concluded.

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