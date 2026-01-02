Anurag Kashyap reveals backlash over casting KJo in 'Bombay Velvet'

Kashyap defended his decision to cast Johar. "He was very natural for the role. He doesn't believe it, but I think he was fantastic with what he did there," said Kashyap. The filmmaker also revealed that the movie's failure affected his relationships with co-stars like Ranbir Kapoor . "I think Ranbir was very upset..." "He keeps saying, 'Why do you keep talking about Bombay Velvet? Just ignore it.'"

Post-release aftermath

'I just didn't know how to face them'

Kashyap admitted it was difficult to confront his co-stars after the film's release. "We don't meet often. Whenever we meet, we just hug and greet each other." "And at the beginning, I just didn't know how to face them because they had given me a lot of trust and love." "And I was dealing with my own demons. So I needed to come out of that and make a very small film." "But slowly, I think, we became distant."