Anurag Kashyap talks about 'Kennedy' and 'Nishaanchi'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his cinematic journey in 2025. The year saw the release of two of his films, Nishaanchi and Kennedy. He expressed disappointment over Nishaanchi's underwhelming performance but told Bollywood Hungama, "I am happy they have a shelf life...I get to make what I want." "People were annoyed that it was broken into two halves." "Maybe, we should have found the courage to release both parts together... but we realise things only in retrospect."

Film insights Kashyap's reflections on 'Kennedy' and its release Kashyap also shared his thoughts on Kennedy's release. He expressed, "We aren't happy the way Kennedy reached the audience." "It deserved a theatrical, but it was out of our hands." "People at Zee Studios, who made the film, are not there anymore, and the new people are still figuring out a way to release it." "But any which ways, I am glad people got to see it."

Personal touch Kashyap's personal connection to 'Kennedy' and casting choices Kashyap described Kennedy as a deeply personal project that allowed him to express pent-up emotions. He praised lead actor Rahul Bhat, saying, "I always wanted Rahul to embody Uday Shetty and the stories I heard of him from Sudhir Mishra." "Rahul Bhat is a fantastic and a very selective and a hungry actor." He added, "I wrote the role for Sunny (Leone). She was the only choice and I am grateful she came aboard."