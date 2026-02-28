Anurag Kashyap praises sister Anubhuti's 'Accused': 'Proud of you'

"Accused" is a thriller from Dharma Productions that digs into bias and how fragile truth can be. The plot follows Dr. Geetika (Sen Sharma), a respected queer doctor in London who gets accused of sexual misconduct. As the scandal unravels, her marriage with Dr. Meera (Ranta) falls apart and both characters struggle to figure out what's real when everything feels uncertain.

Statements from the film's cast and crew

Konkona Sen Sharma said she loved that this story values performance and silence rather than spectacle.

Pratibha Ranta said Meera's journey is about wanting to trust but not being sure she can.

Director Anubhuti said she wanted viewers to sit with that uncertainty, maintaining "a certain kind of ambiguity" throughout the film.