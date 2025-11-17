Anurag Kashyap explains why 'Nishaanchi 2' premiered directly on OTT

Kashyap told Hindustan Times, "It was my suggestion, and our collective decision between Amazon (producers) and us." He added that had the audience supported the first part, it would have been released in theaters. "And since most of the reaction was that the film felt incomplete to everyone, it was decided to let them have the complete experience."

Industry critique

Why no promotions for the sequel?

Kashyap also criticized the eight-week window rule between a theatrical and OTT release. He said, "No marketing could be done because of theater-OTT rule... theaters don't allow to even promote the film or drop it anywhere for 8 weeks, and OTT has to do their part of the deal." "That's how they treat non-tentpole films. It's pretty one-sided, and I have seen my films being discarded my whole career by exhibitors themselves."