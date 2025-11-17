Anurag Kashyap explains why 'Nishaanchi 2' premiered directly on OTT
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that the second part of his film Nishaanchi was released directly on OTT because of the poor response to the first part. The movie, which starred Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar, was released in September this year but failed to perform well at the box office. It ended on a cliffhanger promising a sequel, but now, Nishaanchi 2 has been released quietly on Amazon Prime Video.
Director's insight
Kashyap explained the decision behind 'Nishaanchi 2's OTT release
Kashyap told Hindustan Times, "It was my suggestion, and our collective decision between Amazon (producers) and us." He added that had the audience supported the first part, it would have been released in theaters. "And since most of the reaction was that the film felt incomplete to everyone, it was decided to let them have the complete experience."
Industry critique
Why no promotions for the sequel?
Kashyap also criticized the eight-week window rule between a theatrical and OTT release. He said, "No marketing could be done because of theater-OTT rule... theaters don't allow to even promote the film or drop it anywhere for 8 weeks, and OTT has to do their part of the deal." "That's how they treat non-tentpole films. It's pretty one-sided, and I have seen my films being discarded my whole career by exhibitors themselves."