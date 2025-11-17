Will Dhanush direct Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173'?
What's the story
Dhanush, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, is reportedly in talks to direct superstar Rajinikanth in his next movie, Thalaivar 173 (tentative title). Produced by Kamal Haasan, the project was initially slated to be directed by Sundar C, but he recently backed out. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer sequel.
Director change
Sundar's exit from 'Thalaivar 173' and Haasan's response
Sundar was initially announced as the director of Thalaivar 173, but he later quit for undisclosed reasons. When asked about this sudden change, Haasan said, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it." He added that they are still on the lookout for a suitable script until Rajinikanth is satisfied with it.
New project
Dhanush's upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein'
Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which will hit theaters on November 28. The film reunites him with director Aanand L Rai and co-stars Kriti Sanon. This film marks another collaboration between Dhanush and Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.