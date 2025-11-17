Will Dhanush direct Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173'?

Director change

Sundar's exit from 'Thalaivar 173' and Haasan's response

Sundar was initially announced as the director of Thalaivar 173, but he later quit for undisclosed reasons. When asked about this sudden change, Haasan said, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it." He added that they are still on the lookout for a suitable script until Rajinikanth is satisfied with it.