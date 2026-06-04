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Anushka Sharma slammed for promoting homeopathy
Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram post has sparked outrage

Anushka Sharma slammed for promoting homeopathy

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 04, 2026
04:21 pm
What's the story

Actor Anushka Sharma has come under fire for promoting homeopathy in a recent Instagram update. The post featured a video of homeopathic physician Dr. Rajan Sankaran in conversation with entrepreneur Namita Thapar. In her caption, Sharma wrote to her 67.9 followers, "Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr. Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey."

Backlash

Users accuse Sharma of promoting 'fraud medicine'

Sharma's post sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users accusing her of endorsing "unscientific fraud medicine." One user wrote, "Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians. Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians." Another user said, "What is wrong with Anushka Sharma suddenly? Who promotes homeopathy of all things?" "Anushka Sharma, woman, what happened?" read another exasperated netizen's tweet.

Twitter Post

One fan page even announced retirement as Sharma's fan

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Twitter Post

'Funny how people don't rush to homeopathic clinics when...'

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Online debate

Backlash has also opened up wider discussion on alternative medicine

Sharma's post has also sparked a wider online discussion on alternative medicine, science, and the responsibility of public figures. One user wrote, "Dear Anushka Sharma, Many Indians would appreciate more clarity about the health condition you faced and what kind of homeopathic treatment you underwent. Sharing your experience could help people better understand your journey and make informed decisions about their own health."

Defense

Some users defended Sharma, saying homeopathy is recognized in India

Despite the backlash, many users defended Sharma. One user highlighted that homeopathy is officially recognized by the Government of India and proper licenses are given for it. A homeopathic practitioner also responded to the criticism, saying that many well-known personalities believe in homeopathy because they have personally benefited from it. Notably, despite last appearing on the big screen in 2018 with Zero, Sharma enjoys a huge following online with her brand deals, business enterprises, and sightings with husband Virat Kohli.

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