Anushka Sharma slammed for promoting homeopathy

Actor Anushka Sharma has come under fire for promoting homeopathy in a recent Instagram update. The post featured a video of homeopathic physician Dr. Rajan Sankaran in conversation with entrepreneur Namita Thapar. In her caption, Sharma wrote to her 67.9 followers, "Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr. Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey."

Backlash Users accuse Sharma of promoting 'fraud medicine' Sharma's post sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users accusing her of endorsing "unscientific fraud medicine." One user wrote, "Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma is recommending homeopathy to Indians. Fraud babas are not enough, she is now promoting unscientific fraud medicine to Indians." Another user said, "What is wrong with Anushka Sharma suddenly? Who promotes homeopathy of all things?" "Anushka Sharma, woman, what happened?" read another exasperated netizen's tweet.

Twitter Post One fan page even announced retirement as Sharma's fan After 12 years of being a fan, I’m officially retiring as a fan of Anushka Sharma. Yeah I know her world won’t change but my perspective completely changed. The admiration is gone. @AnushkaSharma



Here are the 3 main reasons : — XWVK (@Pushkie18) June 3, 2026

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Twitter Post 'Funny how people don't rush to homeopathic clinics when...' Sad to see a celebrity like Anushka Sharma, with such a massive following, promoting homeopathy despite the lack of credible scientific evidence for treating serious diseases.



Funny how people don't rush to homeopathic clinics when faced with cancer, heart attacks, or severe… pic.twitter.com/ZlqyJ4rO63 — Kavita (@Kavitastocks) June 3, 2026

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Online debate Backlash has also opened up wider discussion on alternative medicine Sharma's post has also sparked a wider online discussion on alternative medicine, science, and the responsibility of public figures. One user wrote, "Dear Anushka Sharma, Many Indians would appreciate more clarity about the health condition you faced and what kind of homeopathic treatment you underwent. Sharing your experience could help people better understand your journey and make informed decisions about their own health."