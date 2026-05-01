Anushka Sharma invests in Agilitas Sports to launch One8 yoga
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma just invested in Agilitas Sports, a footwear and apparel brand co-owned by her husband, Virat Kohli.
The company was started by former Puma India executives, and now Sharma is teaming up with them to launch a yoga wear line under the One8 brand.
Virat Kohli invests ₹40cr in Agilitas
After ending his big endorsement deal with Puma, Kohli put about ₹40 crore into Agilitas and brought his own brand, One8, along for the ride.
Sharma will co-develop a yoga wear line under One8, the company is expanding into wellness and sportswear for a younger crowd.