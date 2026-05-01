Anushka Sharma invests in Agilitas Sports to launch One8 yoga Entertainment May 29, 2026

Anushka Sharma just invested in Agilitas Sports, a footwear and apparel brand co-owned by her husband, Virat Kohli.

The company was started by former Puma India executives, and now Sharma is teaming up with them to launch a yoga wear line under the One8 brand.