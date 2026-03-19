Anushka Shetty's team denies marriage rumors, issues statement

Team Shetty calls out media's obsession with her age

The statement urged everyone to respect Shetty's privacy and not speculate about her personal life.

It also pointed out that women in film are judged more harshly about age than men, a double standard that needs to go.

FYI, this isn't new for Shetty; she had to address similar rumors back in 2020.

Meanwhile, she's focused on her upcoming Malayalam debut in Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer with Jayasurya.