Anushka Shetty's team denies marriage rumors, issues statement
Entertainment
Anushka Shetty's team has set the record straight: she's not getting married to a businessman, despite recent buzz.
After reports claimed the actress would tie the knot, her team posted on Instagram asking media to double-check facts before running stories.
They also called out how often the media fixates on her age.
Team Shetty calls out media's obsession with her age
The statement urged everyone to respect Shetty's privacy and not speculate about her personal life.
It also pointed out that women in film are judged more harshly about age than men, a double standard that needs to go.
FYI, this isn't new for Shetty; she had to address similar rumors back in 2020.
Meanwhile, she's focused on her upcoming Malayalam debut in Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer with Jayasurya.