Anya Singh defends Aryan Khan amid 'not good' rumors
Anya Singh, who stars in Aryan Khan's directorial debut "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," is standing up for him amid rumors about his skills.
She called him "so deserving of every good thing," and shared how he worked long hours with constant energy and focus.
Singh praised Khan's vision and determination
Singh praised Khan for sticking to his vision even when people doubted him. She said he was clear about what he wanted and didn't let outside opinions sway him.
Most of the cast didn't even know the series' climax until the day it was shot, which kept things fresh and surprising on set.
The director's personality and work environment on set
Released on Netflix in September 2024, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" had a script that was kept under wraps during filming.
Singh described Khan as shy but warm, always patient, calm, and smiling—making everyone feel comfortable.
His openness to jokes helped create a friendly atmosphere throughout the shoot.