Next Article
Roseanne Barr slams ABC for 'inconsistent' treatment in controversies
Entertainment
Roseanne Barr is calling out ABC for bringing back Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after a brief suspension, saying it's unfair compared to how she was treated in 2018.
Back then, her hit sitcom "Roseanne" was canceled over her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett, and Barr says her career took a major hit while Kimmel was only briefly suspended.
Barr feels her career was ruined over 1 tweet
Barr feels that ABC has wiped away her impact on media and feminism.
Even though she apologized for the tweet—saying she thought Jarrett was white—the fallout still follows her.
She's also pointed out that ABC handled controversies with other stars like Kimmel and Joy Behar differently, and believes the network hasn't been consistent or fair.