Anya Singh reunites with Ahan Shetty for '1920: Cold Winter'
What's the story
Anya Singh, known for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been roped in as the female lead of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film 1920: Cold Winter, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie also stars Ahan Shetty and is produced by Anand Pandit. This will be the second time Singh and Shetty are working together after Border 2.
Casting decision
Movie will begin filming in November
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers were impressed by Anya's screen presence and talent, and felt that she would be apt for the part."
"Anya is also excited as she has never attempted horror before in Bollywood."
The film will reportedly go on floors in November this year.
Franchise history
Revisit the horror franchise
1920: Cold Winter will be the sixth installment in the 1920 franchise.
The series started with 1920 in 2008, which was directed by Bhatt and launched Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal.
While 1920 was an average performer, its sequel, 1920: Evil Returns (2012), was a semi-hit. It starred Aftab Shivdasani and Tia Bajpai and was directed by Bhushan Patel.
Franchise evolution
Latest film in franchise released in 2023
The franchise continued with 1920 London: Fear Strikes Again (2016) and 1921 (2018).
Despite 1920 London underperforming at the box office, 1921 managed to be an average grosser.
The latest addition to the series was 2023's 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, also directed by Bhatt and produced by Pandit.
It starred Avika Gor and Danish Pandor.