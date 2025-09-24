AP Dhillon announces 'One of One' India tour: Details

AP Dhillon is bringing his biggest India tour yet—called "One of One"—to eight cities, starting December 5, 2025, in Ahmedabad. He'll hit Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jaipur too. This marks his third major India tour after two sold-out runs.

What to expect from the shows? Produced by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live, in collaboration with Live Nation, the shows promise a center-stage setup with global-level production.

Expect Dhillon to perform new tracks like Afsos and STFU alongside crowd favorites like Brown Munde and Excuses.

Shinda Kahlon will join him on stage.

When/where can you buy tickets? Tickets drop exclusively on BookMyShow: Visa pre-sale kicks off September 26 at 11am general sales start September 28 at noon.

Fans can also purchase official tour merchandise during the ticket booking process.