Aparshakti Khurana reveals radio helped him become an actor
Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who began his career as a Radio Jockey (RJ), has credited the medium for shaping his future. On World Radio Day, he reminisced about the lessons he learned from radio, including teamwork and spontaneity. "Radio has taught me a lot...and how to be impromptu as I did live shows and that has helped me as an actor and host too," he told Hindustan Times.
The declining popularity of radio
Despite the declining popularity of radio, Khurana still enjoys the medium. He said, "The appeal of Radio might have reduced over time, but its charm can never fade away." "I still love listening to Radio when I am driving, and it connects you to a very different world while also giving you food for thought about things happening around the world."
Khurana fondly remembered his interview with Shah Rukh Khan for Ra. One (2011) was a highlight of his radio career. He also shared, "Once I was live on Radio, and I had played the music after finishing my part, but I forgot to switch off my mic." "I was telling my producer how mean our boss has been to both of us, and it all went on air. People who were listening to it could all relate to it."