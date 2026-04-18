'Apne Paraye' Hindi dubbed lands on Prime Video, MX Player
Entertainment
Apne Paraye, the Hindi-dubbed version of Bengali series Shakha Proshaka, just dropped on Prime Video and MX Player.
The story follows Nandita, who's left to live with her late husband's family so she can get medical help for her daughter.
As she settles in, hidden family secrets start to surface, and Nandita has to figure out who she can really trust.
Chakraborty Mullick Banerjee series 5.0/10 IMDb
Starring Ritabhari Chakraborty, Indranil Mullick, and Shoumo Banerjee, this 24-episode series dives into themes of deception and family trust.
Even with all its twists, Apne Paraye has received mixed reviews (its IMDb rating sits at 5.0/10) so it might be a hit-or-miss depending on your taste for intense family dramas.