'Apne Paraye' Hindi dubbed lands on Prime Video, MX Player Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Apne Paraye, the Hindi-dubbed version of Bengali series Shakha Proshaka, just dropped on Prime Video and MX Player.

The story follows Nandita, who's left to live with her late husband's family so she can get medical help for her daughter.

As she settles in, hidden family secrets start to surface, and Nandita has to figure out who she can really trust.