Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault conviction upheld; court orders resentencing

Conviction details

Details of his California conviction

Weinstein was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model-actor. She testified that Weinstein had assaulted her during the 2013 LA Italia Film Festival. Weinstein's defense argued that a judge wrongly prevented his lawyers from asking about Facebook messages between the woman and festival head Pascal Vicedomini, which they claimed would have shown the two were in a sexual relationship. "The lower court...gutted Mr. Weinstein's defense," attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in April.