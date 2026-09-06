'Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show' wins 7 Emmys

Sabrina Carpenter scored her Emmy as both performer and executive producer on The Muppet Show, joined by Seth Rogen in the same category.

Jimmy Kimmel kept his streak alive with another win for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Mariska Hargitay took home two awards for her documentary about her mother and paid tribute to Gloria Steinem, while Octavia Spencer was recognized for narrating Lost Women of Alaska, a show spotlighting missing Indigenous women.

Netflix's Love on a Spectrum also grabbed three wins, including one for casting.