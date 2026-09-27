Apple opens music hall at Battersea Power Station September 28
Entertainment
Apple is opening the Apple Music Hall at Battersea Power Station on September 28, bringing live music and next-level recording tech together in one spot.
The venue holds 600 people and its stage can be switched up for different kinds of shows, making it perfect for unique concert vibes.
Preserves Art Deco, adds 48-speaker audio
Set inside the iconic Battersea Power Station (yep, the one from Pink Floyd's album cover), the hall keeps its Art Deco arches and brickwork while packing in modern upgrades like a 48-speaker spatial audio system.
There's even a dedicated broadcast control room with a setup that supports 16 or more cameras so gigs can stream worldwide, blending London history with Apple's signature innovation.