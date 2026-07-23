Apple TV confirms 'The Morning Show' ends in 2027
Entertainment
Apple TV just confirmed that The Morning Show will wrap up with its fifth season, premiering in 2027.
Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show has tackled newsroom drama and big social issues, making it a favorite for fans who love smart, relevant stories.
Aniston, Witherspoon reflect as cast grows
Jennifer Aniston shared that ending now lets them honor these characters the way they deserve, while Reese Witherspoon called working on the show "the honor of a lifetime," especially for highlighting journalism.
The final season brings back familiar faces like Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, plus new cast members including Jeff Daniels and Lizzy Caplan.
Expect more updates as the last chapter gets closer!