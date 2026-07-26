Apple TV debuts 'Neuromancer' teaser for 1st live-action adaptation
Entertainment
Apple TV just released the first teaser for Neuromancer, bringing William Gibson's classic 1984 cyberpunk novel to life.
With the teaser released at San Diego Comic-Con, the 10-episode series lands January 22, 2027, marking the first time this genre-defining story gets a live-action adaptation.
Turner Middleton Strong Poesy join 'Neuromancer'
The teaser dives into Chiba City's neon-lit world where tech, AI, and crime mix.
We follow Case (Callum Turner), a down-on-his-luck hacker, and Molly (Briana Middleton), a mercenary with cybernetic upgrades.
The cast also includes Mark Strong and Clemence Poesy.
With showrunner Graham Roland and Gibson himself as executive producer, fans can expect a fresh take on the story that inspired The Matrix, streaming only on Apple TV.