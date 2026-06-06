Apple TV+ orders 3rd 'Your Friends and Neighbors's season

Monaghan and Jackson join cast

Michelle Monaghan and Joshua Jackson are joining the cast, while Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, and Aimee Carrero are expected to return.

Hamm shared that Coop will be dealing with the fallout of the crime that he and Nick and Barney committed, facing bigger lies and some tough moral choices.

Expect more drama around Barney's marriage and Mel's growing suspicions too.