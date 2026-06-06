Apple TV+ orders 3rd 'Your Friends and Neighbors's season
Entertainment
Apple TV+ has officially renewed < em>Your Friends and Neighbors for a third season, with Jon Hamm back as Coop.
The announcement came in February 2026, while season two wrapped on June 5, 2026.
Showrunner Jonathan Tropper says this season will dive deeper into Coop's messy friendships with Nick and Barney as things get even more complicated.
Monaghan and Jackson join cast
Michelle Monaghan and Joshua Jackson are joining the cast, while Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, and Aimee Carrero are expected to return.
Hamm shared that Coop will be dealing with the fallout of the crime that he and Nick and Barney committed, facing bigger lies and some tough moral choices.
Expect more drama around Barney's marriage and Mel's growing suspicions too.