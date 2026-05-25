Apple TV+ premieres 'Cape Fear' June 4 starring Adams Bardem

Scorsese Spielberg produce Antosca's 'Cape Fear'

Cape Fear digs deep into themes like fear, guilt, and revenge as the couple struggles to protect themselves.

The cast is stacked; besides Adams and Bardem, you'll see Patrick Wilson, CCH Pounder, Margarita Levieva, and Anna Baryshnikov.

With Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg producing and Nick Antosca creating this modern take (inspired by classic film versions), it's shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated shows.