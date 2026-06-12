Apple TV+ renews 'Widow's Bay' starring Rhys after quick popularity
Entertainment
Good news for fans of quirky horror-comedy: Apple TV+ just renewed Widow's Bay for another season.
The show, starring Matthew Rhys as an island mayor facing a mysterious curse, has quickly become one of the platform's most popular hits.
Apple's programming head Matt Cherniss said he's thrilled with how audiences connected to the series and can't wait to revisit Widow's Bay.
'Widow's Bay' blends laughs and suspense
Created by Dippold and executive producer Hiro Murai, the show mixes offbeat humor with spooky island legends as Mayor Loftis tries to boost tourism, only to have weird things start happening.
Viewers have loved its blend of laughs and suspense, making it a standout in the horror-comedy genre.