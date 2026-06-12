Apple TV+ renews 'Widow's Bay' starring Rhys after quick popularity Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Good news for fans of quirky horror-comedy: Apple TV+ just renewed Widow's Bay for another season.

The show, starring Matthew Rhys as an island mayor facing a mysterious curse, has quickly become one of the platform's most popular hits.

Apple's programming head Matt Cherniss said he's thrilled with how audiences connected to the series and can't wait to revisit Widow's Bay.