Apple TV reveals 'Presumed Innocent' season 2 Feb 19 2027
Apple TV just revealed that Presumed Innocent is back for season two, premiering February 19, 2027.
You'll get two episodes on day one, then a new episode every Friday until April 2.
This time, Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys lead the cast.
Brosnahan's Leila takes on husband DA
Brosnahan plays defense attorney Leila Reynolds, who finds herself taking on a murder case against her own husband, the district attorney.
The story is based on Jo Murray's novel Dissection of a Murder and promises plenty of tense courtroom moments.
The season also features Courtney B. Vance, Jack Reynor, and Fiona Shaw, with David E. Kelley running the show again after last season's Emmy-nominated run.