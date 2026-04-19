Apple TV+ sets 'Widow's Bay' premiere for April 29 2026
Entertainment
Apple TV+ is launching Widow's Bay, a dark comedy thriller, on April 29, 2026.
Created by Katie Dippold and directed by Hiro Murai, the show stars Matthew Rhys and Stephen Root.
Set in a superstitious New England town with barely any tech, the series has already sparked curiosity thanks to its eerie trailer on X.
'Widow's Bay' stars Rhys as mayor
The story follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) as he tries to shake up his old-school town that's not keen on change, plus there are some supernatural twists thrown in.
The cast also features Kate O'Flynn, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey.
With a mix of mystery, comedy, and creepy vibes, Widow's Bay looks set to be an intriguing watch for anyone into quirky thrillers.