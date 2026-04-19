Apple TV+ sets 'Widow's Bay' premiere for April 29 2026

'Widow's Bay' stars Rhys as mayor

The story follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) as he tries to shake up his old-school town that's not keen on change, plus there are some supernatural twists thrown in.

The cast also features Kate O'Flynn, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey.

With a mix of mystery, comedy, and creepy vibes, Widow's Bay looks set to be an intriguing watch for anyone into quirky thrillers.