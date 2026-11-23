Apple TV to premiere 4-part 'TIMBERLAKE' docuseries directed by Stevens
Apple TV is premiering the first two episodes of a four-part docuseries called TIMBERLAKE globally on December 11, with the remaining episodes following on December 18 and December 23, diving into Justin Timberlake's journey from child star to pop icon.
Expect exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, all pulled together by director Fisher Stevens for a closer look at Timberlake's three decades in the spotlight.
Series traces Timberlake's career and controversies
The series follows Timberlake from his early Mickey Mouse Club and NSYNC years through his solo albums like Justified and FutureSex/LoveSounds.
It also touches on his movie roles (think The Social Network) and doesn't shy away from the controversies and media attention he's faced along the way.
With input from friends and collaborators, TIMBERLAKE promises an honest, behind-the-scenes peek at both his music career and personal life, will stream on Apple TV.