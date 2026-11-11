Applegate explores breast implant link to MS symptoms on 'MeSsy'
Christina Applegate, known for her roles in classics like Married... with Children, recently opened up on her MeSsy podcast about a theory behind her misdiagnosed multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms.
She thinks symptoms that led to her MS diagnosis might actually be linked to breast implants she got after a double mastectomy in 2008.
Now, she's digging into a study suggesting that leaking implants can cause symptoms presenting as multiple sclerosis.
Applegate details joint pain, ongoing therapy
Applegate has been dealing with intense joint pain, especially in her right shoulder, which makes everyday tasks tough.
On top of the physical stuff, she's shared how the slow search for answers has taken a toll on her mental health too.
She's been open about facing overwhelm and continues therapy to help manage her emotional challenges.