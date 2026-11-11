Applegate explores breast implant link to MS symptoms on 'MeSsy'

Christina Applegate, known for her roles in classics like Married... with Children, recently opened up on her MeSsy podcast about a theory behind her misdiagnosed multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms.

She thinks symptoms that led to her MS diagnosis might actually be linked to breast implants she got after a double mastectomy in 2008.

Now, she's digging into a study suggesting that leaking implants can cause symptoms presenting as multiple sclerosis.