Applegate posts health update after hospitalization, says she is stronger

Applegate candid about living with MS

Diagnosed with MS in 2021 after years of unexplained symptoms, Applegate has been candid about her journey through her book and her podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

She even poked fun at the tough days in a Super Bowl ad for Next in MS, joking that living with MS is a "Zero stars. Would not recommend. It sucks! It suuuucks."

Through it all, she's kept raising awareness and building community for others dealing with the disease.