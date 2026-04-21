Applegate posts health update after hospitalization, says she is stronger
Christina Applegate, the 54-year-old actor known for her honesty about living with multiple sclerosis, just let fans know she's on the mend after a recent hospitalization.
On Instagram, she thanked everyone for their support and wrote, "I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day."
Her post showed a coffee cup resting on her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes: proof that recovery (and coffee) are top priorities right now.
Applegate candid about living with MS
Diagnosed with MS in 2021 after years of unexplained symptoms, Applegate has been candid about her journey through her book and her podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
She even poked fun at the tough days in a Super Bowl ad for Next in MS, joking that living with MS is a "Zero stars. Would not recommend. It sucks! It suuuucks."
Through it all, she's kept raising awareness and building community for others dealing with the disease.