Applegate says she no longer has MS and seeks rheumatologist
Entertainment
Christina Applegate just got real about her ongoing health struggles on her podcast MeSsy.
Even though doctors now say she doesn't have multiple sclerosis (MS), she's still dealing with intense symptoms that affect her daily life.
Applegate said her doctor told her, "Congratulations, you don't have MS," and that she's turning to a rheumatologist for answers.
Applegate pledges ongoing MS advocacy
Despite everything, Applegate isn't stepping back from the MS community.
She's staying involved and wants to keep advocating for others facing similar challenges, saying, "I'm still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever."