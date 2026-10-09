Apsara Foundation hosts Chennai inclusive education event with Apollo Hospitals
The Apsara Foundation held an event in Chennai to champion inclusive education.
With support from Apollo Hospitals, the focus was on making learning accessible for children with autism, Down syndrome, and members of the transgender community.
Industrialist Deepa Dodla from Dodla Dairy Farms attended as chief guest, and Good Deeds Club members also joined in.
Apsara Foundation donates ₹50,000 to Born2Win
At the event, the foundation donated ₹50,000 to Born2Win for transgender education and laptops. Children received Diwali gifts too.
Reddy highlighted that real change comes from long-term opportunities through education, not just quick fixes.
The foundation is also planning to donate an ambulance to help child survivors of sexual abuse.
Foundation aids abused children and dropouts
Beyond this event, the Apsara Foundation works on helping abused children, renovating orphanages, and supporting school dropouts so they can get back into classrooms.
As Reddy puts it, the initiative aimed to move beyond one-time assistance and create meaningful opportunities through education and skills training.