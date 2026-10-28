Apte defends Bhatt in 'Alpha' over looks, action skills

Radhika Apte has stepped in to support Alia Bhatt, who's been getting trolled for her looks and action skills as she headlines the action film Alpha alongside Sharvari.

Apte didn't hold back in an interview with India Today, pointing out how male actors rarely face this kind of scrutiny, saying, "Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please."