Apte defends Bhatt in 'Alpha' over looks, action skills
Entertainment
Radhika Apte has stepped in to support Alia Bhatt, who's been getting trolled for her looks and action skills as she headlines the action film Alpha alongside Sharvari.
Apte didn't hold back in an interview with India Today, pointing out how male actors rarely face this kind of scrutiny, saying, "Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please."
Apte urges fairer casting for women
Apte's comments shine a light on the double standards women face in Bollywood, especially around physical appearance for action roles.
She's urging the industry to judge women by their talent, not just their looks, calling for a fairer approach when it comes to casting women in action films.