Apte's 'most challenging' remark linked to 'Legend' draws fan backlash
Entertainment
Radhika Apte is in the spotlight after an old interview popped up where she called one of her Telugu film roles her "most challenging."
She talked about playing a woman who marries her uncle, played by a much older co-star.
Fans think she was hinting at the movie Legend with Nandamuri Balakrishna, and they're not happy about it.
Apte interview clips spark fan disappointment
Clips from the interview have been making the rounds online, with fans expressing disappointment over her comments. This has sparked conversations about how actors' honest takes can hit a nerve with fan communities.
For context, Apte also mentioned Akka and has worked in other South Indian films like Legend.