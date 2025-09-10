Next Article
AR Murugadoss shaves head after 'Madharaasi' release, visits temple
Director AR Murugadoss made a special visit to the Murugan temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, right after his new film Madharaasi hit theaters.
As part of a promise he made, he shaved his head and offered prayers—thanking the deity and hoping for the movie's success.
He shared that this ritual felt like a fresh start in his career, just like when he visited after releasing Dheena years ago.
About Murugadoss's film 'Madharaasi'
Madharaasi is Murugadoss's first Tamil film as director since 2020's Darbar.
The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan in a psychological action thriller about stopping arms smuggling, with the main character dealing with Fregoli delusion.
Madharaasi opened in theaters earlier this month and drew mixed reviews since its release.