AR Murugadoss shaves head after 'Madharaasi' release, visits temple Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Director AR Murugadoss made a special visit to the Murugan temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, right after his new film Madharaasi hit theaters.

As part of a promise he made, he shaved his head and offered prayers—thanking the deity and hoping for the movie's success.

He shared that this ritual felt like a fresh start in his career, just like when he visited after releasing Dheena years ago.