AR Rahman reveals why he accepted 'Slumdog Millionaire' scoring
At TIFF 2025, AR Rahman shared that he nearly turned down composing for Slumdog Millionaire after his agent warned, "Don't do this because you might get fired."
Still, Rahman trusted his gut and quietly took on the project, with his team thinking he was working on a documentary instead.
Rahman's leap of faith won him 2 Academy Awards
Rahman decided to take what he called a "leap of faith and courage."
That risk paid off big time—the movie won eight Oscars in 2009, including two for Rahman's score and original song.
Currently, Rahman is working on Hansal Mehta's Gandhi series
Known for being tough on himself and always pushing his creative limits (sometimes losing sleep over it), Rahman now mentors others to keep those high standards.
Right now, he's composing music for Hansal Mehta's upcoming Gandhi series starring Pratik Gandhi.