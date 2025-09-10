'Wednesday' rules Netflix chart; 'Walter Boys' S2 takes No. 2
Wednesday is holding strong at No. 1 on Netflix's English-language TV chart, despite a big drop in views for Season 2 Part 2.
The final four episodes, released in early September 2025, pulled in 28.2 million views in just five days—a sharp fall from the first part's huge 50 million last month.
Season 2 Part 1 also stayed strong, coming in at No. 6, showing continued interest in the series as a whole.
Other shows and films in the top 10
My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 and Hostage took second and third place on the TV chart.
Over in films, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish was the top movie with over 26 million views—followed by KPop Demon Hunters and The Thursday Murder Club.