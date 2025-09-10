New harassment allegations surface against Justin Baldoni amid lively battle Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Justin Baldoni, known for acting and directing, is dealing with new harassment allegations just as his legal fight with Blake Lively ramps up.

Filed on September 8, 2025, the latest claims accuse him of repeated negative interactions and verbal abuse, resulting in him not being permitted on set during most of production and a request that he not be involved in marketing or public relations efforts.

All this is happening ahead of a sexual harassment trial brought by Lively in March 2026.