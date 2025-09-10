New harassment allegations surface against Justin Baldoni amid lively battle
Justin Baldoni, known for acting and directing, is dealing with new harassment allegations just as his legal fight with Blake Lively ramps up.
Filed on September 8, 2025, the latest claims accuse him of repeated negative interactions and verbal abuse, resulting in him not being permitted on set during most of production and a request that he not be involved in marketing or public relations efforts.
All this is happening ahead of a sexual harassment trial brought by Lively in March 2026.
Meanwhile, the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively is ongoing
Blake Lively accused Baldoni of harassment on the set of * It Ends With Us*, which led Baldoni to file a $400 million defamation suit against her, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist—but that case was dismissed.
Actress Isabela Ferrer also accused Baldoni of harassment related to the lawsuit.
With fans watching closely and media attention growing, this high-profile dispute keeps unfolding as both sides prepare for court next year.