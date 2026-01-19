AR Rahman calls 'Chhaava' divisive, sparks debate
Music legend AR Rahman recently called Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava a film that "cashed in on divisiveness," though he also praised its bravery theme.
The movie's release reportedly led to riots in Nagpur.
Rahman's comments, made during a BBC Asian Network interview, quickly stirred controversy.
Rahman points to bias in Bollywood
Rahman also suggested Bollywood has shown communal bias over the past eight years, saying, "The past eight years, maybe because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also but it is not in my face."
His remarks drew backlash online and from some industry voices.
Clarification and support from peers
After criticism, Rahman clarified via video and social media that his words were misunderstood and emphasized his connection to India.
Lyricist Varun Grover backed him up on X, noting Rahman was attacked for sharing his honest experience "in the politest, mildest manner."