AR Rahman created 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' after multiple reworks

Creative process

Rahman credits singers for adding to track's magic

Rahman revealed that it took three attempts to get the song right. "Once we got the song, we knew we had something special." He also credited "iconic voices" like Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh for adding to the magic of the track. In Tamasha, Agar Tum Saath Ho plays during a pivotal moment when Deepika Padukone's Tara urges Ranbir Kapoor's Ved to confront his inner turmoil after their breakup.