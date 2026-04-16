AR Rahman created 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' after multiple reworks
What's the story
The song Agar Tum Saath Ho from the 2015 film Tamasha has become the most streamed Indian song on Spotify. Composer AR Rahman recently spoke to mid-day about how the track came together after several attempts. He said, "It's a song people can universally relate to because we all go through problems and need a shoulder to lean on."
Creative process
Rahman credits singers for adding to track's magic
Rahman revealed that it took three attempts to get the song right. "Once we got the song, we knew we had something special." He also credited "iconic voices" like Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh for adding to the magic of the track. In Tamasha, Agar Tum Saath Ho plays during a pivotal moment when Deepika Padukone's Tara urges Ranbir Kapoor's Ved to confront his inner turmoil after their breakup.
Song evolution
The song was shot with a different track
Interestingly, director Imtiaz Ali had filmed the emotional scene with a different track. Rahman revealed that the first three versions of the song didn't quite fit. "Initially, I felt the melody was light-hearted. The second one was more classical. So, I felt we should do something, which is universal and simple." "We finally got it right [the fourth time]."