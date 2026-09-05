Not 'Delhi-6,' Rahman originally composed 'Masakali' for this SRK classic
What's the story
In a surprising revelation, filmmaker Farah Khan has disclosed that music maestro AR Rahman was the first choice to compose the music for her directorial venture, Om Shanti Om. The news came to light during a recent episode of her YouTube vlog, where she visited music director Vishal Dadlani's farmhouse. There, she revealed that Rahman had even created the iconic song Masakali for the film!
Song's origin
Rahman made 'Masakali' for 'Om Shanti Om': Khan
Khan shared, "The first song which Rahman made for Om Shanti Om was Masakali! I don't know where I was going to put it, but I love that song and love that word."
Dadlani added that even if he and Shekhar hadn't been brought on as composers later, the music of Om Shanti Om would still have been great.
Khan agreed, saying it was because of them that the music turned out epic.
Music's uniqueness
'Masakali' was later used in another film
Dadlani further emphasized the uniqueness of the music in Om Shanti Om.
He said, "The big, masala music that was in Om Shanti Om. The traditional masala Bollywood musical is this one, even now I get reels explaining how we made Dhoom Tana without AI at that time."
The song Masakali was later featured in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.
The film was released in 2009.
Film's cast
About 'Om Shanti Om'
Om Shanti Om, directed by Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (in her Bollywood debut).
The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher.
It tells the story of Om, a junior artist in the 1970s who dreams of becoming a superstar.
He falls in love with Shanti, a leading actor, but witnesses her tragic death at the hands of a ruthless producer.
Watch the cult classic on Netflix.