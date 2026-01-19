AR Rahman's wild 6-year run: 20+ films, new sounds for a new generation
AR Rahman just wrapped up one of his busiest stretches ever—he's worked on 20 to 30 films between 2019 and 2025, across multiple languages.
Rahman says this was a conscious move to connect with younger listeners: "I've got enough for the next generation."
Balancing nostalgia and fresh vibes
Rahman admits it hasn't been easy juggling what longtime fans expect and what newer audiences want.
His recent projects span everything from Tamil hits like Ponniyin Selvan (parts 1 & 2) and Bigil to Hindi releases like Dil Bechara, Mimi, and Atrangi Re.
What's next?
He's not slowing down—Rahman is co-composing Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana (scheduled for theatrical release this Diwali and the next), and remains committed to upcoming projects with longtime collaborators Imtiaz Ali and Mani Ratnam.