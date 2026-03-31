'Arasan' shoot to wrap early June with Vetrimaaran and Simbu
Entertainment
Arasan, the action-packed drama from director Vetrimaaran and starring Simbu, is wrapping up its shoot soon. Filming should finish by early June.
After a quick break for Simbu's international trip, the team got back to work on March 17.
The scenes also feature Vikranth, Kamalesh, and Vijay Sethupathi.
'Arasan' teaser links to 'Vada Chennai'
This is the first time Simbu and Vetrimaaran are teaming up, making Arasan a pretty exciting project for fans.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu (V Creations), it also stars Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah, and Kishore. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music.
The teaser hints at a twisty story linked to Vada Chennai (with Simbu's character accused of murder), so expect plenty of drama when it hits screens this Diwali!