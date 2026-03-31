'Arasan' shoot to wrap early June with Vetrimaaran and Simbu

'Arasan' teaser links to 'Vada Chennai'

This is the first time Simbu and Vetrimaaran are teaming up, making Arasan a pretty exciting project for fans.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu (V Creations), it also stars Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah, and Kishore. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music.

The teaser hints at a twisty story linked to Vada Chennai (with Simbu's character accused of murder), so expect plenty of drama when it hits screens this Diwali!