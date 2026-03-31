Simbu-Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' to wrap up by June?
What's the story
The shooting of the highly anticipated action entertainer Arasan, starring Simbu aka Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran, is expected to be completed by the first week of June, reported IANS. The film's unit has been working on a long schedule since March 17. The team plans to release it on Diwali.
New addition
Cast additions and preparations for upcoming schedule
Actor Priyanka Arul Mohan will reportedly join the Arasan team on Thursday. The current schedule is also expected to feature Vikranth and child artist Kamalesh, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Tourist Family. The shoot is progressing rapidly, with several scenes featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi also planned for this schedule.
Film significance
More about 'Arasan'
Arasan is a landmark project as it is the first collaboration between Simbu and director Vetrimaaran. The movie is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations, one of Tamil cinema's leading producers. The recent addition of Sethupathi to the cast has further heightened expectations for this film. Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah, and Kishore are also part of the ensemble cast. Anirudh is composing the music for Arasan.