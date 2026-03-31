Simbu-Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' to wrap up by June?

Actor Priyanka Arul Mohan will reportedly join the Arasan team on Thursday. The current schedule is also expected to feature Vikranth and child artist Kamalesh, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Tourist Family. The shoot is progressing rapidly, with several scenes featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi also planned for this schedule.

Film significance

More about 'Arasan'

Arasan is a landmark project as it is the first collaboration between Simbu and director Vetrimaaran. The movie is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations, one of Tamil cinema's leading producers. The recent addition of Sethupathi to the cast has further heightened expectations for this film. Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah, and Kishore are also part of the ensemble cast. Anirudh is composing the music for Arasan.