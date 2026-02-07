Harman Baweja reunites with 'Mrs.' director for new film

Producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav are reuniting for a new film, their second collaboration after the critically acclaimed drama Mrs. The announcement was made to mark the first anniversary of Mrs., which starred Sanya Malhotra and explored themes of feminism and toxic masculinity. Baweja's production house, Baweja Studios, produced Mrs., with backing from Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande.

Film's success 'Mrs.' was a North Indian adaptation of this Malayalam classic Mrs. was a North Indian adaptation of Jeo Baby's Malayalam-language cult classic The Great Indian Kitchen. The film received critical acclaim at Black Nights Tallinn and IFFI Goa, winning several awards on various platforms. Baweja also co-wrote the film with Kadav.

Mutual respect Baweja on why he is excited to collaborate again Baweja told Variety, "Mrs. reaffirmed my belief audiences are ready for audacious cinema that is intimate and transformative all at once." "Collaborating with Arati evoked a thrill that you get from being on the same page with someone, while also being challenged." He added, "When a collaboration is built on trust and shared intent, you naturally want to create again. This next project is born from that very faith."

Director's view Kadav on her fruitful collaboration with Baweja Kadav said, "I feel very happy, safe, inspired, and delighted to work with Harman Baweja." "He and his team...have always helped me do my best. As a team, we have a lot of mutual respect and faith in each other." She added that Mrs. was a great collaboration because of the team Baweja Studios assembled for her.

