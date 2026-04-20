Archana reveals rejecting multiple films due to Kapil's show

Veteran actor Archana Puran Singh recently opened up about her struggle to find work in the film industry. Despite her long career, she claims filmmakers don't see her as a serious actor. Speaking to News18, she said, "No matter how much I try, I'm not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles." "They aren't very convinced that I'm an actor."

Career shift Her journey from lead roles to comic parts Singh, who started her career with a lead role in Jalwa (1987), has since been relegated to supporting roles and comic parts. She joined The Kapil Sharma Show as a judge in 2019, which gave her a new lease of popularity but also limited her film opportunities. "I haven't been able to work in films for all these years," she confessed.

Show commitment Why she couldn't take up film offers Singh explained, "This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for 25 days. But it wasn't possible to leave the shoot of Kapil's show." "Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year...that's the reason I didn't have time for anything else." "I [said no] to a lot of films. And since I've said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments."

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Future prospects Hopes for more film offers now With The Great Indian Kapil Show now on Netflix, Singh is hopeful about getting more film offers. "Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don't have the commitment to be in India for the whole year." "I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I'm very happy that the show now runs on Netflix," she said.

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