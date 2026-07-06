Archer and Dixon reportedly dating after London gallery appearance
Entertainment
Natasha Archer, who spent 15 years as Princess Kate's right hand, and Rob Dixon, Prince William's former chief of staff, are reportedly seeing each other.
The buzz started after they were spotted together at an art gallery event in London on June 25, an evening that also drew celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill.
Archer and Dixon received RVO honors
Archer split from her husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson, last September and has since launched her own consulting business.
Dixon wrapped up his royal duties in 2024 and left the Royal Navy earlier this year.
Both were recognized for their dedicated service to the royals with Royal Victorian Order honors.