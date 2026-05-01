Arena Theatre Productions stages 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' in Bengaluru
Entertainment
A Thousand Splendid Suns just hit the stage in Bengaluru, thanks to Tahera S and her Arena Theatre Productions team.
With a 30-member cast and a script by Ursula Rani Sarma, this two-and-a-half-hour play dives deep into resilience and hope when life gets tough.
Tahera S says hope endures
Tahera, known for adapting classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, believes in leaving audiences with hope, even after intense stories.
She says, "Despite adversity, there is always hope — that's the takeaway."
The play highlights faith, hope, pain, and grief.