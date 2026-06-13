Ariana Grande launches nonprofit to support mental health, community causes
What's the story
Ariana Grande, the three-time Grammy-winning singer, has announced the launch of her nonprofit organization, Brighter Days Ahead Foundation. The foundation aims to support youth mental health, arts education, and community causes. In a statement on Friday, Grande expressed her excitement about the initiative and its mission to "support, protect and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need."
Mission
Foundation named after Grande's short film
Grande further elaborated on the foundation's mission, stating, "Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now." The foundation has been named after Grande's short film Brighter Days Ahead from her Eternal Sunshine expanded edition. The film explores themes of healing, resilience, hope, and moving forward.
Support
Four distinct funds will provide support
The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation will provide support through four distinct funds. These include the Protect & Defend Fund, which will benefit groups advocating for LGBTQ+, civil, and reproductive rights. The Heal & Dream Fund, aimed at enhancing access to mental health resources and community support. The Seen & Celebrated Fund, dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and stories, and finally, the Emergency Support Fund.
Beneficiaries
Beneficiaries of Protect & Defend Fund, Heal & Dream Fund
The foundation has already identified several beneficiaries across its funds. The Protect & Defend Fund will support organizations such as Defending Our Neighbors Fund, Elevated Access, G.L.I.T.S., Lambda Legal, and Transgender Law Center. Meanwhile, the Heal & Dream Fund has named grantees like Trans Lifeline, Backline, National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network, and Jack.org.
Beneficiaries
Beneficiaries of Seen & Celebrated Fund and Emergency Support Fund
The Seen & Celebrated Fund will support organizations such as Gender Liberation Movement, Glisten Rainbow Library, SAGE USA, TransLash, and Transanta. The Emergency Support Fund will provide aid to Humanity Crew, New York Cares, Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Save the Children UK, This Is About Humanity, and Troop 6000.