Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' to hit JioHotstar tomorrow
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the popular fantasy musical, Wicked: For Good, will premiere on JioHotstar on March 21, 2026. Directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, it continues the story of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked. The film revisits Oz and focuses on the changing dynamics between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch).
Plot details
Plot of 'Wicked: For Good'
Wicked: For Good delves into the themes of identity, power, and friendship. The story revolves around Elphaba, a green-skinned witch who fights for Animal rights against the Wizard's propaganda. Meanwhile, Glinda becomes the face of the ruling regime. As events unfold, the Wizard and Madame Morrible use misinformation to turn public opinion against Elphaba, painting her as a villain to maintain control.
Cast details
Cast and characters in 'Wicked: For Good'
The film boasts an impressive cast, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The supporting cast includes Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero Tigelaar), Ethan Slater (Boq Woodsman), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose Thropp). Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible while Jeff Goldblum takes on the role of the Wizard of Oz. Colman Domingo voices the Cowardly Lion, and Bronwyn James appears as ShenShen.