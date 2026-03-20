'Wicked: For Good' will stream on JioHotstar

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' to hit JioHotstar tomorrow

By Isha Sharma 05:01 pm Mar 20, 202605:01 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to the popular fantasy musical, Wicked: For Good, will premiere on JioHotstar on March 21, 2026. Directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, it continues the story of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked. The film revisits Oz and focuses on the changing dynamics between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch).