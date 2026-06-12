Ariana Grande's song was used in ICE video

Ariana slams White House over song use in ICE video

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:28 am Jun 12, 202611:28 am

What's the story

Ariana Grande has publicly criticized the White House for using her song Bye in a TikTok video that featured ICE arrests. The singer slammed the post, saying, "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. Fck ice." Her comment later disappeared from the platform, but was confirmed by representatives of the pop star. The rep revealed, "For some reason (comment is) not publicly visible."