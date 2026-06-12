Ariana slams White House over song use in ICE video
What's the story
Ariana Grande has publicly criticized the White House for using her song Bye in a TikTok video that featured ICE arrests. The singer slammed the post, saying, "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. Fck ice." Her comment later disappeared from the platform, but was confirmed by representatives of the pop star. The rep revealed, "For some reason (comment is) not publicly visible."
Reaction
White House's response
After Grande commented, viewers noticed that the sound had been muted, according to the BBC. In response to Grande's remarks, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Variety, "We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens." Grande has previously expressed support for immigrant communities and anti-ICE initiatives.
Career update
Grande's recent return to touring and political activism
On the work front, Grande recently returned to touring after a seven-year hiatus with her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The singer's first major concert series since 2019 will see her perform across North America and Europe. Grande has also been politically active in the past, supporting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. She also performed for President Barack Obama at the 2014 In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul event.