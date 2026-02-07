Arijit, Aamir accused of illegal entry into West Bengal college

Singer Arijit Singh and superstar Aamir Khan have been accused of entering a West Bengal government college late at night without authorization. The allegations, reportedly supported by CCTV footage, were shared by the principal of Rani Dhanya Kumari College in Jiaganj, Murshidabad district. However, the authenticity of these claims has not been verified.

Allegations Allegations of unauthorized entry and late-night badminton session In a social media post, Principal Ajay Adhikari claimed that Singh, Khan, and about 20 others entered the college campus around 1:05am on Friday without official permission. The group reportedly spent roughly one hour and 20 minutes on the premises, playing badminton and recording videos. They allegedly left the campus around 2:25am. However, Adhikari has since deleted his post.

Discontent Principal's deleted post questions actions of Singh, Khan In a now-deleted statement, Adhikari expressed personal respect for both Singh and Khan but questioned their conduct. He claimed that the government college campus was used for commercial purposes without authorization and said that the temporary night guard had been persuaded to grant them entry. "Just because they are famous, does it mean they can do anything? Are government educational institutions so easy to disregard?" Adhikari had written on social media.

Principal's stance Principal opts not to pursue matter further On Saturday morning, Principal Ajay Adhikari told reporters over the phone that he did not wish to take the matter further. "We have not taken any decision to file a police complaint. There was both pressure and requests to delete my first post," he said. Local sources also alleged that several local political figures were present with Singh and Khan during the incident, and that the night guard was pressured on the phone to unlock the college gate.

